 Massive Fire Engulfs Durian Furniture Factory In Palghar, No Casualties Reported
A massive fire broke out at Durian furniture factory in Palghar’s BIDCO Industrial Estate on Monday afternoon, destroying stock, raw materials, and machinery worth crores. All 96 workers were safely evacuated. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and police and officials are investigating the cause.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 03:20 AM IST
A massive fire broke out at the factory of renowned furniture manufacturer Durian located in the BIDCO Industrial Estate in Palghar city on Monday afternoon at around 1:30 pm, causing extensive damage and triggering panic in the surrounding area. |

Palghar: A massive fire broke out at the factory of renowned furniture manufacturer Durian located in the BIDCO Industrial Estate in Palghar city on Monday afternoon at around 1:30 pm, causing extensive damage and triggering panic in the surrounding area. The factory is situated near the old Collector’s Office.

All Workers Evacuated Safely

Despite the intensity of the blaze, no casualties were reported, thanks to timely evacuation and swift emergency response.

At the time of the incident, a total of 96 workers were present in the factory, including 33 permanent employees, 60 contract workers, and 3 security guards. Acting promptly, the management and emergency staff evacuated all workers to a safe location, ensuring everyone’s safety.

Upon receiving information about the fire, fire tenders from the Palghar Municipal Council, Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade, BARC Fire Services, and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. As the factory stored large quantities of wood, finished furniture, chemicals, and other highly inflammable materials, the fire spread rapidly. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for several hours, and efforts are ongoing to bring the situation under control at the time of this report.

Industrial Safety Concerns Raised

Palghar Police Inspector Anant Parhad was personally present at the site to monitor the situation. Police personnel cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, cleared unnecessary crowds, and ensured smooth traffic movement.

Preliminary estimates suggest that a huge stock of finished furniture, raw materials, and machinery was completely destroyed in the fire, leading to losses running into several crores of rupees. However, the exact extent of the damage is yet to be officially assessed.

While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, officials suspect that a short circuit or technical malfunction may have triggered the incident. The fire department and police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause.

The Palghar Tehsildar visited the site to review the situation. Following the incident, concern has spread among other industrial units in the BIDCO Industrial Estate, with industry representatives emphasizing the need for a thorough review and strengthening of fire safety measures across the industrial zone.

