 Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building Near Mumbai Central ST Depot, No Injuries Reported
A minor Level-1 fire broke out on the second floor of Kailas Apartment near Mumbai Central ST depot on Monday evening, causing panic but no injuries. Fire brigade and civic teams quickly controlled the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 02:50 AM IST
A fire erupted in a residential building near Mumbai Central ST depot on Monday evening, creating a panic situation in the crowded area of South Mumbai.

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a residential building near Mumbai Central ST depot on Monday evening, creating a panic situation in the crowded area of South Mumbai. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7.40 pm and was doused at 6.05 pm. No injuries were reported.

Fire Occurred on Second Floor

As per the BMC disaster management cell report, the incident took place at Kailas apartment, near ST Depot, Opp City Centre Mall, Mumbai Central. "The fire was on the second floor of the ground plus six storeyed building. It was Level 1 (minor incident), and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a civic official said.

As soon as the incident was reported, fire tenders, staff from BEST power supply, an ambulance, police and BMC ward staff were rushed to the spot.

