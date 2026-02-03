Metro Line 4 Achieves Major Milestone As 325-Tonne Steel Spans Are Successfully Launched At Bhandup West

The construction of Metro Line 4 reached a significant milestone with the successful launching of three massive steel spans at Bhandup West, marking a key breakthrough in the project’s progress. | FPJ

Mumbai: The construction of Metro Line 4 reached a significant milestone with the successful launching of three massive steel spans at Bhandup West, marking a key breakthrough in the project’s progress.

Complex Operation Using Heavy Machinery

The three spans, together weighing 325 metric tonnes, were installed with the help of eight heavy-duty cranes and 12 multi-axle trailers, requiring precise coordination and technical expertise. Officials said the operation was carried out with a high degree of accuracy and planning, ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding area.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) coordinated closely with multiple agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BEST, Bhandup Traffic Police, Bhandup Police as well as local residents and shopkeepers, to facilitate the complex operation.

Due to the seamless inter-agency coordination, the span-launching activity, which was initially expected to take four nights, was completed in just two nights. A workforce comprising 35 engineers, over 100 skilled workers, 70 traffic wardens and more than 25 police personnel was deployed to manage the operation efficiently while keeping inconvenience to residents to a minimum.

Project Progress Status Updated

Officials said the successful launch of the steel spans represents another crucial step forward in the execution of Metro Line 4, bringing the project closer to completion and strengthening Mumbai’s expanding metro network. As of December 2025, the Metro 4 is 89.02% ready and financial progress attained is 79.9% respectively.

The latest progress comes against the backdrop of prolonged delays reported in when large portions of the Metro Line 4 civil works were affected after the Reliance–Astaldi consortium, which was responsible for about 18 km of construction across LBS Marg, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, failed to meet scheduled timelines. The delays prompted the MMRDA to appoint a new subcontractor to complete the pending works.

MMRDA Claims Improved Momentum

While the MMRDA has maintained that the project has since picked up pace, earlier reports had pointed to continuing concerns.

While the Residents of Kanjurmarg and Bhandup, along with members of a local clean ALM committee, continue to allege that the progress on several stretches is still slow.

Delays in civil construction had also impacted procurement plans, with rolling stock manufacturer Alstom reportedly stepping away from the project, forcing the MMRDA to call for fresh tenders for the manufacture, supply and commissioning of Metro coaches.

Trial Run Conducted Using Metro 2B Rake

Infact, in September 2025 the trial run on the Phase 1 of Wadala to Kasarvadavali Thane Metro Line-4 was conducted using Metro 2B rake. This trial run was carried out on the Gaimukh to Vijay Garden stretch at ghodbunder road in Thane .

Once fully operational, Metro Line-4 will make travel between Thane and Mumbai faster and more convenient in Thane.

