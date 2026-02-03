MCOCA Court Grants Bail To Ulhasnagar Man Linked To Gangster Suresh Pujari In 2018 Kongaon Hotel Firing And Extortion Case

The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has granted bail to an an Ulhasnagar based man, Prathamesh Kadam, allegedly linked to the notorious gangster Suresh Pujari. | Representational Image

Thane: The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court has granted bail to an an Ulhasnagar based man, Prathamesh Kadam, allegedly linked to the notorious gangster Suresh Pujari. Kadam was granted bail on the grounds of parity, since the other accused arrested in the crime were too released on bail.

Arrested in 2018 Kongaon Hotel Firing Case

Kadam, was arrested with other an accused in the 2018 Kongaon hotel firing and extortion case.

Additional Special Judge (MCOCA) V.G. Mohite in the order copy maintained that several similarly placed co-accused had already been released on bail by the High Court and the trial court.

Serious Charges Under Multiple Laws

Kadam was arrested in connection with Crime registered at Kongaon Police Station, involving offences under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act, and Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the MCOC Act.

The prosecution alleged that the crime stemmed from an extortion demand of Rs 25 lakh made in the name of gangster Suresh Pujary, followed by a firing incident at a hotel in January 2018 in which a receptionist was injured.

Seven Years in Jail Influenced Decision

While opposing the bail plea, the prosecution claimed Kadam was present at the scene and had thrown a chit bearing Pujary’s name after the firing. However, the court observed that Kadam was not the person who fired the shot, though he was allegedly present during the incident.

The court took note that Kadam has been in custody since 2018, amounting to over seven years of incarceration, and that the trial is likely to take considerable time as only the first witness has been examined so far. It also relied on earlier bail orders granted to co-accused, including by the Bombay High Court, on grounds of long custody and parity.

