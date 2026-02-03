 CMFRI Mumbai Opens Doors On 79th Foundation Day, Showcases Marine Biodiversity And Research
CMFRI Mumbai Opens Doors On 79th Foundation Day, Showcases Marine Biodiversity And Research

On its 79th foundation day, ICAR-CMFRI Mumbai opened its campus to the public, showcasing the National Marine Biodiversity Museum, research facilities, aquariums, and workshops. Visitors explored marine life, interacted with experts, and learned about conservation, research innovations, and career pathways in agriculture and allied sciences.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute | X @ICAR_CMFRI

Mumbai: The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) opened its doors for all, offering a glimpse of the marine world on occasion of its 79th foundation day celebrations.

National Marine Biodiversity Museum Houses Rare Marine Specimens

The CMFRI Mumbai campus located in Andheri west houses a the National Marine Biodiversity museum that features a rare collection of the world’s largest fish - the Whale shark, sea hares, flying squids, sea cucumbers, marine plants, sea snakes, and venomous fish and over 3,000 different species.

The visitors will get an opportunity to peek into marine research aquariums, hatcheries, libraries, laboratories and other facilities from 9am to 3pm.

Interactive Exhibits Highlight Conservation and Marine Technology

The campus is set to be donned with interesting exhibits and displays of marine life, which will also showcase the new discoveries and technology used in marine research along with exhibits that create awareness of ecosystem conservation and the dangers of marine pollution. A dedicated pavilion focused on marine mammals such as whales and dolphins will be a major attraction this year.

Read Also
Maharashtra Pencak Silat Team Clinches 46 Medals, Dominates 3rd All India Championship 2026
article-image

Enthusiasts will also be offered with an opportunity to interact with scientific experts and researchers to feed their curious minds.

In addition to the exhibition, an interactive workshop on career pathways in agriculture and allied science will be held. CMFRI Director Dr. Grinson George and other scientists will interact with students during this session.

The objective of the programme is to sensitise the public about conservation of marine biodiversity and also to provide insight into the research activities transpiring in the sector.

