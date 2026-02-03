Maharashtra Pencak Silat Team Clinches 46 Medals, Dominates 3rd All India Championship 2026

The Maharashtra Pencak Silat team delivered a commanding performance at the 3rd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2026. |

The Maharashtra Pencak Silat team delivered a commanding performance at the 3rd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2026, clinching an impressive 46 medals, including 10 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze, and emerging as one of the strongest contenders at the national-level tournament held from January 29 to 31 at the Multipurpose Parade Ground, Dehradun.

Championship Witnesses Participation From Across the Country

Organised by the Uttarakhand Pencak Silat Association, the championship witnessed participation from 30 states, seven Union Territories and paramilitary forces, with 1,260 players competing across age categories. Maharashtra fielded a 65-member squad, whose consistent performances across divisions underscored the state’s growing dominance in the sport.

Maharashtra athletes excelled across senior, junior, pre-junior, pre-teen and sub-junior (7–9 years) categories in Tanding, Tunggal and Solo events. Notable gold medal performances came from Kirnakshi Yewale (Senior Tunggal), Aarohi Patil, Kartiki Salunkhe and Satvik Kachare (Pre-Junior Tanding), Manisha Chaudhary (Pre-Junior Tunggal), Nirmayi Bhanushali (Pre-Junior Solo), Vaibhavi Patil (Pre-Teen), Trisha Kashyap (Makan), and Nagarjun Bansode (Makan Tunggal and Solo).

The medal tally reflected Maharashtra’s depth across age groups, with strong contributions from young athletes as well as experienced seniors, highlighting a robust grassroots and training ecosystem within the state.

Read Also Over 200 Students Engage In World Wetlands Day 2026 At SIESCOMS, Highlighting Urban Ecology

Medals Presented by Top Sports Officials

The medals were presented by Rekha Arya, Sports Minister of Uttarakhand, along with Kishor Yewale, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Mohammad Iqbal, CEO of the Federation, and Bablu Diwakar, Secretary, Uttarakhand Pencak Silat Association.

The Maharashtra team’s success was guided by coaches and managers Amol Kadam, Nagesh Bansode, Akash Tijare and Kshitij More, while Poornima Teli, Tripti Bansode, Sonali Mubarkar and Omkar Sanap officiated as referees at the championship.

The stellar showing has drawn widespread appreciation for Maharashtra’s players and support staff, reinforcing the state’s status as a rising powerhouse in Indian Pencak Silat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/