 Maharashtra Pencak Silat Team Clinches 46 Medals, Dominates 3rd All India Championship 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Pencak Silat Team Clinches 46 Medals, Dominates 3rd All India Championship 2026

Maharashtra Pencak Silat Team Clinches 46 Medals, Dominates 3rd All India Championship 2026

The Maharashtra Pencak Silat team excelled at the 3rd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2026 in Dehradun, winning 46 medals (10 gold, 19 silver, 17 bronze). With standout performances across age categories, the 65-member squad showcased the state’s growing strength and robust training ecosystem in the sport.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Pencak Silat team delivered a commanding performance at the 3rd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2026. |

The Maharashtra Pencak Silat team delivered a commanding performance at the 3rd All India Pencak Silat Championship 2026, clinching an impressive 46 medals, including 10 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze, and emerging as one of the strongest contenders at the national-level tournament held from January 29 to 31 at the Multipurpose Parade Ground, Dehradun.

Championship Witnesses Participation From Across the Country

Organised by the Uttarakhand Pencak Silat Association, the championship witnessed participation from 30 states, seven Union Territories and paramilitary forces, with 1,260 players competing across age categories. Maharashtra fielded a 65-member squad, whose consistent performances across divisions underscored the state’s growing dominance in the sport.

Maharashtra athletes excelled across senior, junior, pre-junior, pre-teen and sub-junior (7–9 years) categories in Tanding, Tunggal and Solo events. Notable gold medal performances came from Kirnakshi Yewale (Senior Tunggal), Aarohi Patil, Kartiki Salunkhe and Satvik Kachare (Pre-Junior Tanding), Manisha Chaudhary (Pre-Junior Tunggal), Nirmayi Bhanushali (Pre-Junior Solo), Vaibhavi Patil (Pre-Teen), Trisha Kashyap (Makan), and Nagarjun Bansode (Makan Tunggal and Solo).

FPJ Shorts
Dreamliner Danger: Fuel Switch Misfunction On Air India's London-Bengaluru Flight Reopens Wounds Of Deadly AI-171 Crash; Aviation Experts Push For Independent Probe In Ahmedabad Crash
Dreamliner Danger: Fuel Switch Misfunction On Air India's London-Bengaluru Flight Reopens Wounds Of Deadly AI-171 Crash; Aviation Experts Push For Independent Probe In Ahmedabad Crash
​From Plumbers To Delivery Riders: Gig Workers Unite For Rights At Azad Maidan ​GIPSWU Calls For National Protest Against ‘Forced Labour’ & Arbitrary ID Blocks
​From Plumbers To Delivery Riders: Gig Workers Unite For Rights At Azad Maidan ​GIPSWU Calls For National Protest Against ‘Forced Labour’ & Arbitrary ID Blocks
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
BAPS Sets World Record With Mass Recitation For Mahant Swami Maharaj’s 92nd Birthday
BAPS Sets World Record With Mass Recitation For Mahant Swami Maharaj’s 92nd Birthday

The medal tally reflected Maharashtra’s depth across age groups, with strong contributions from young athletes as well as experienced seniors, highlighting a robust grassroots and training ecosystem within the state.

Read Also
Over 200 Students Engage In World Wetlands Day 2026 At SIESCOMS, Highlighting Urban Ecology
article-image

Medals Presented by Top Sports Officials

The medals were presented by Rekha Arya, Sports Minister of Uttarakhand, along with Kishor Yewale, President, Indian Pencak Silat Federation, Mohammad Iqbal, CEO of the Federation, and Bablu Diwakar, Secretary, Uttarakhand Pencak Silat Association.

The Maharashtra team’s success was guided by coaches and managers Amol Kadam, Nagesh Bansode, Akash Tijare and Kshitij More, while Poornima Teli, Tripti Bansode, Sonali Mubarkar and Omkar Sanap officiated as referees at the championship.

The stellar showing has drawn widespread appreciation for Maharashtra’s players and support staff, reinforcing the state’s status as a rising powerhouse in Indian Pencak Silat.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

​From Plumbers To Delivery Riders: Gig Workers Unite For Rights At Azad Maidan ​GIPSWU Calls For...
​From Plumbers To Delivery Riders: Gig Workers Unite For Rights At Azad Maidan ​GIPSWU Calls For...
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
Bombay High Court Clarifies Insurer’s Duty In Health Policy Portability Disputes
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
BMC To Spend ₹267 Crores For Resurfacing Uneven Stretches On Highways
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025