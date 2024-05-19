UP Crime: Married Kanpur Constable Murders Girlfriend Nurse After She Forces Him to Marry Her

UP: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a head constable manipulated a nurse into a relationship and later murdered her when she pressured him into marriage In Kanpur according to a report in Aaj Tak. This gruesome incident came to light after the nurse's mother and brother tirelessly sought justice for over two and a half months.

Despite their persistent efforts and accusations against the constable, the local police repeatedly dismissed their complaints, even threatening to file an FIR against them if they continued to pursue the case. It was only after the nurse’s body was discovered in Etah recently that the police began to take action, leading to the arrest of the head constable and his accomplice.

UP : कानपुर के हॉस्पिटल की नर्स शालिनी तिवारी की लाश 18 फरवरी 2024 को एटा जिले के एक कुएं में मिली थी। अब इस घटना का खुलासा हुआ है।



UP पुलिस का 50 वर्षीय हेड कांस्टेबल मनोज कुमार और उसका दोस्त राहुल कुमार गिरफ्तार हैं।



मनोज कानपुर पुलिस में पोस्टेड है। शालिनी की दोस्त का… pic.twitter.com/9lVSDfLq1K — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 19, 2024

Shalu Tiwari, a resident of Kanpur's Bada area, worked as a nurse in a local nursing home in the city. Around three years ago, she met head constable Manoj Kumar, who was stationed at the Barra police station. Over time, Manoj began visiting Shalu's rented room and they both got into a relationship.

According to the report, Shalu’s mother, Sangeeta, claimed that Manoj had promised to marry her daughter, misleading her by stating he was unmarried. When Shalu pressured him into marriage, Manoj revealed that he was already married with two children and lived in Jalesar, Etah.

Manoj Planned Shalu's Murder

To prevent Shalu from taking any action against him, Manoj devised a plan. On February 8, he persuaded Shalu to go on a trip to Ayodhya, but instead, he took her to his village in Etah with his accomplice Rahul, who was driving the car. The two men brutally murdered Shalu and disposed of her body in a dry well there. They then returned to Kanpur, where Manoj resumed his duties at the police line, as he had been transferred there recently.

Shalu, who occasionally stayed at her hospital, remained in contact with her family. However, when her family lost contact with her for several days, her mother and brother went to her room and discovered she had left with Manoj.

Shalu's mother reported her daughter's disappearance to the Barra police station, but the police only filed a missing person report and did not question Manoj. Despite making numerous visits to the police station and the commissioner's office and even filing a complaint with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, her pleas went unheard. The bereaved woman believes that if the police had acted in time, her daughter might have been saved.

The case eventually broke open when the police traced the mobile locations. DCP Ravindra Kumar explained that after Shalu’s body was found in the well on February 18, they investigated the mobile data, which led them to question Rahul. The interrogation and mobile traces revealed that Rahul's phone had been in Ayodhya and Etah, aligning with the nurse's mobile data. This evidence confirmed their involvement, leading to the arrests of Manoj Kumar and Rahul for Shalu's murder.