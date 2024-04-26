 Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: NIA To Probe; Bombs & Explosive Material Suspected In Campus (WATCH)
Alongside officers from the Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK), Central Ordnance Depot (COD), SDRF, and local police, a comprehensive inquiry into the incident is underway.

Friday, April 26, 2024
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The National Investigation Agency has been tasked to probe the Jabalpur scrapyard blast. Alongside officers from the OFK, COD, SDRF, and local police, a comprehensive inquiry into the incident is underway.

The blast occurred at a scrapyard owned by Raza Metal Industry on Thursday. Preliminary reports suggested a gas cylinder exploded during welding, however, presence of a significant quantity of explosive materials at the scrapyard is suspected.

The special teams are investigating as to how bombs, typically used by the military, made their way into the scrap collection process.

Following the blast, the police swiftly sealed off the area as a precautionary measure. During the inspection, authorities discovered two bodies buried under the debris. One of the deceased has been identified as Bholu Kevat, a resident of the nearby Indrana .

CCTV footage obtained from the vicinity captured the moment of the explosion, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation. Thick plumes of smoke flowed into the sky immediately after the blast which was clearly visible from a distance.

At the time of the incident, approximately ten individuals were present at the scene, adding complexity to the investigation.

