 Indore: SI Thrashes Shopkeeper For Denying free Cigarette; Suspended
Indore: SI Thrashes Shopkeeper For Denying free Cigarette; Suspended

Indore: SI Thrashes Shopkeeper For Denying free Cigarette; Suspended

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Tukoganj sub-inspector was suspended and attached to lines after he thrashed eatery shop owner over latter’s refusal to provide cigarette packet for free. The incident was reported late on Wednesday.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told Free Press that following complaint of beating an eatery shop owner, SI Shailendra Agrawal was suspended and attached to lines by DCP.

A probe was also ordered. Jay Joshi of Somnath Ki Nai Chawl, who runs a shop near Palasia Square, told reporters that he had the license to run shop in the night as well. He alleged that a few days back SI Agrawal sent a policeman to bring a cigarette packet. Joshi refused to provide it for free.

At 2am on Thursday, Agrawal reached his shop slapped him. He was later taken to police station along with two other shopkeepers. While the two shopkeepers were later released, Joshi was thrashed with a stick by Agrawal and released after 4 am. Joshi claimed that Agrawal was angry over his refusal to give cigarette packet. He alleged that he approached senior officials after local police refused to entertain his complaint.

