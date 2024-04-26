 Indore: Indore-Howrah Summer Special Train To Run On Friday To Handle Extra Passenger Rush
The train will depart from the railway station at 22.30.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Looking at the extra rush of passengers, railway is going to run Indore-Howrah Summer special train on Friday with special fare.  According to official information, the single trip of train no. 09335 Indore-Howrah Special train will leave on Friday. The train will depart from the railway station at 22.30.

It will run via Dewas (arrival/departure-22.56/22.58), Ujjain (23.55/00.10, Friday/Saturday), via Shujalpur (01.29/01.31) and finally on Sunday it will reach Howrah at 06.00 hrs. 

Similarly, in return journey, train number 09336 Howrah-Indore Summer Special will run on Sunday at 10.00 hours from Hawrah and reach Shujalpur (15.27/15.29, Monday), Ujjain (17.40/17.55) and Dewas (18.35/18.40) and finally it will reach to the city on Monday at 19.30 hours. 

The train will halt from both directions at Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banaras, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath, Gomo, Dhanbad, Asansol, Durgapur and Bardhaman stations. The train will have sleepers and general class coaches.

