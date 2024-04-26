 Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote In Narsinghpur
Live Updates

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote In Narsinghpur

The first phase, held on April 19, saw a voter turnout of 67.75% across these constituencies.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
26 April 2024 10:05 AM IST

Differently-Abled Voter Casts Vote In Rewa

In Rewa constituency, differently-abled voter Santosh Kacher fulfilled his civic duty by casting his vote at Polling Center-151 located in Patehara village of Sirmour.

26 April 2024 10:05 AM IST

Mother-Son Duo, Groom-to-Be Cast Early Votes In Hoshangabad

In the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency, a 92-year-old Jaswant Kaur, 67-year-old son Surjit Singh cast ballots in Gandhi Bhavan, Kareli.

Groom-to-be Rishi Pawar votes prior to wedding in Gadarwara's Subhash Ward.

26 April 2024 09:38 AM IST

Newlywed Bride Casts Vote Before Bid Farewell On Wedding Day

At the Nehru Higher Secondary School booth in Narsinghpur, a newlywed couple caught the attention of onlookers. Despite their wedding day, the bride, deeply committed to her civic duty, made a strong statement by casting her vote before bidding farewell.

26 April 2024 09:33 AM IST

Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote in Narsinghpur

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Prahlad Singh Patel cast his vote in the Lok Sabha polls from Narsinghpur constituency.

26 April 2024 09:33 AM IST

Voting Begins At 7am 

As the Lok Sabha elections are underway, today marks the second phase of voting. In Madhya Pradesh, six constituencies, including Chhindwara, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Balaghat, are in the spotlight. The first phase, held on April 19, saw a voter turnout of 67.75% across these constituencies.

Starting at 7 AM on Friday, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls covers 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories. In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 80 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats, comprising 75 males, four women, and one candidate of the third gender. Satna, with 19 candidates, has the highest number of contestants, while Tikamgarh has the lowest with seven.

Geographically, Khajuraho holds the title of the largest LS constituency, while Satna is the smallest but has the most contestants. Khajuraho also boasts the largest number of voters, with 19,97,483 registered voters. Across the six constituencies, voters will cast their votes at 12,828 polling booths, managed by over 51,312 election personnel.

