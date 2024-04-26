Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Live: Prahlad Singh Patel Casts Vote In Narsinghpur

Voting Begins At 7am

As the Lok Sabha elections are underway, today marks the second phase of voting. In Madhya Pradesh, six constituencies, including Chhindwara, Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, and Balaghat, are in the spotlight. The first phase, held on April 19, saw a voter turnout of 67.75% across these constituencies.

Starting at 7 AM on Friday, the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls covers 88 constituencies across 12 states and Union Territories. In Madhya Pradesh, a total of 80 candidates are in the fray for the six Lok Sabha seats, comprising 75 males, four women, and one candidate of the third gender. Satna, with 19 candidates, has the highest number of contestants, while Tikamgarh has the lowest with seven.

Geographically, Khajuraho holds the title of the largest LS constituency, while Satna is the smallest but has the most contestants. Khajuraho also boasts the largest number of voters, with 19,97,483 registered voters. Across the six constituencies, voters will cast their votes at 12,828 polling booths, managed by over 51,312 election personnel.