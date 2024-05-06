 MP: 2 Students Returning From Friend’s Birthday Bash In Speeding Car Die In Crash On Jhansi-Gwalior Highway; Other 2 Critical
Monday, May 06, 2024
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific accident unfurled on Sunday night in Gwalior, when two students died in a car crash. The accident occurred on the Jhansi-Gwalior Highway on Sunday night, when four friends were returning from their batchmate’s birthday bash.

According to local reports, their car was speeding at 100 km/h when the driver lost control of the SUV and collided with the wall Venus Banquet at around 3 in the night. Two more students faced severe injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Varid Srivastava, the son of former Deputy Commissioner of Nagar Nigam Shishir Srivastava and Rishabh Jat whose father is a Medical representative. Both were the only sons of their respective families

According to information, four students were travelling in the SUV and were on their way back from a friend's birthday party celebration when the unfortunate accident took place. Two, in the front seats were declared dead, and the other two induced major injuries. The injured are undergoing a treatment in the local hospital.

Fortunately, the biggest police check post in Gwalior was within 50 steps from the accident scene and the police rushed to the spot as soon as they heard the car crash. The SUV had a Madhya Pradesh Government label on the hood, so the police officers handled the injured with utmost care.

Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared Varid and Rishabh dead, while the other two were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

