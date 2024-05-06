MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-3: Polling Parties Leave For Booths Across 9 Seats (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine poll-bound Lok Sabha constituencies vis Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul will vote on Tuesday. Maximum polling teams have left for their destination point on Monday.

Addressing the press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said maximum polling parties have left for their destinations. In all nine Lok Sabha seats, there are 127 candidates, 118 male and nine female . Bhopal has maximum 22 candidates and Bhind has minimum 7 candidates. The polling timing is 7 am till 6 pm.

The total number of voters across nine seats stands at 1.77 crore. Of them, male voters are 92.6 lakh, and female voters are 84.8 lakh. The third-gender voter count is 491. There are 88,106 voters who are over the age of 85. Voters of more than 100 years of age stand at 1804. The number of service voters is 36,778.

The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years is 5.25 lakh. As many as 20,456 polling centres have been made for the third phase of polling. At least 2043 voting centres have been developed as pink booths where the entire polling exercise will be conducted by female officials.

Besides, the number of critical polling centres is 5744. Around 80 percent of voting centres will have webcasting monitoring. Extra security arrangements have been made for elections in the Gwalior and Chambal belts.