Vidisha Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Phase III of the General Elections 2024 will take place in the Madhya Pradesh Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency on May 7, as announced by the Election Commission of India on March 16, 2024. On June 4, the results will be announced.

Vidisha Parliamentary constituency is made up of 8 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Raisen (3), Vidisha (2), Sehore (2) and Dewas (1) districts.

It’s Mama versus INC

Voters are more eager to demonstrate the power of their ballot in Vidisha this election. Two of the most prominent contenders for the Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency are Pratap Bhanu Sharma of the Indian National Congress and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The people are very enthusiastic and excited in this constituency as the former chief minister, aka Mamaji, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting from his stronghold after serving as the chief minister of the state. From 1991 to the present, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won the seat five times in a row. In order to take on the position of Chief Minister of the state, he subsequently resigned from his seat in parliament. On the other hand, in the 1980 and 1984 elections, Pratap Bhanu Sharma (INC) prevailed.

What does data say?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ramakant Bhargava of the BJP won the Vidisha seat with 8.53 votes, while Shailendra Rameshchandra Patel of the INC received 3.5 votes. Ramakant Bhargava won by an overwhelming majority of 5.03 votes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

Sushma Swaraj of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, earning 7.14 lakh votes with a 66.53% vote share. Lakshman Singh, the INC candidate, finished second with 3.03 lakh votes (28.28%).Lakshman Singh lost to Sushma Swaraj with a margin of 4.10 lakh votes.

Number of voters

The literacy rate of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency is 60.17%. According to the 2011 census, the number of SC voters areapproximately 2.87 (16.6%) lakhs, ST voters are 2.87 (16.6%) lakhs.

Region wise: The total number of rural voters are 13.18 (76.2%) lakh voters, urban voters are 4.11 (23.8%) lakh voters.