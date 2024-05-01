Rajgarh Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need To Know

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to hold the third round of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, on May 7. Voting is scheduled for eight seats including Gwalior-Chambal region.

Zooming in the royal Rajgarh seat, it comprises of 8 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Rajgarh (5), Guna (2), Shajapur (1) districts. The BJP has won six and the Congress two in 2023 assembly elections.

The Congress has been completely wiped out of Rajgarh after the assembly polls, compelling the grand old party to field its one of the senior-most leaders Digvijaya Singh.

It’s Diggy Raja Vs BJP

Following the announcement that Congress' veteran leader Digvijaya Singh would contest against two-term sitting BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, Rajgarh is gearing up for a fierce battle.

While Nagar is seeking votes on PM Modi's face, Digvijaya is fighting a sole battle on the strength of his family's longstanding ties with the residents

What does data say?

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Rodmal Nagar, a BJP candidate from Rajgarh, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 8.23 lakh (65.9%) votes. With 3.92 lakh (31.43%) votes, BJP defeated INC Mona Sustani.

2014 Lok Sabha Elections

Rodmal Nagar won the 2014 Lok Sabha election by a margin of around 2.28 lakh votes, defeating Congress' Amlabe Narayan Singh. The number of votes earned by BJP counted 5.96 lakh (59.64%), whereas, Congress could get only 3.67 lakh (36.79%) votes.

2009 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Congress' Narayansingh Amlabe defeated Lakshman Singh from Rajgarh by 24,653 votes. Amlabe, representing INC received 3.18 lakh (49.13%) votes. On the other hand, Singh could get only 2.94 lakh (45.33%) votes.

Number of voters

Lok Sabha constituency literacy rate in Rajgarh is 53.09%. According to the 2011 Census, the SC voters are approximately 3.14 lakh (18.7%), ST voters are 97k (5.8 %).

Region wise: 81.4% rural voters surpass 18.6% urban voters.

According to the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, The total number of voters in Rajgarh constituency stands at 16.8 lakh.