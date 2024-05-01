Lok Sabha Elections 2024: It’s Raja Versus Kamal in Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress are not talking either about the contest or about its outcome in the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Nor is the contest between Digvijaya Singh and Rodmal Nagar palpable anywhere in the area. If there is any talk about this election, it is about Raja Sahib and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP is urging the voters to vote for Lotus (the election symbol of the party) in the name of Modi, and Digvijaya is seeking votes in the name of his family’s long association with the people of this constituency.

There are eight assembly seats in this constituency. The BJP has won six and the Congress two. The Congress has been completely wiped out of Rajgarh after the assembly election. The BJP has captured Rajgarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Sarangpur and Khilchipur seats in the assembly election. The Congress has won the Susner seat in Agar district.

Chachaura seat which comes under Guna is with the BJP, and the Congress has won the Raghogarh seat. The party has been winning this seat for several years. Two ministers in the state cabinet – Gautam Tetwal and Narayan Singh Pawar – have won the assembly seats that belong to the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Nevertheless, the influence of the BJP is evident in this parliamentary constituency. BJP MP Rodmal Nagar has, however, become a problem for the party. Resentment against Nagar is palpable in this area. According to a farmer from Badwada village in Chachaura, Mohan, he has never seen the MP. The situation has come to such a pass that he does not even know who is contesting on the BJP ticket.

A trader said that although the BJP had done development work in the area, yet there was no role of the MP in it. Nevertheless, the residents are not happy with the Congress, too. Eighty-year-old Gomti says because Raja Sahib is contesting the election, he will vote for the Congress. Likewise, Sajjan from Chachaura says Digvijaya Singh and his brother Lakshman Singh have not done any work for the constituency.

Each village in Rajgarh has a different problem. At some places, there is a shortage of drinking water. In some villages, residents complain of lack of staircases in temples. A group of people has even said that there is barely any difference between BJP leaders and Congress leaders. They say that casting votes for any of them will hardly make any difference to their daily life.

They, however, never forget to say that Modi is doing a good job. As far as the assembly seats in Rajgarh are concerned, Digvijaya looks strong in Raghogarh and Chachaura. On the other hand, the BJP is looking stronger than its rival in Sarangpur, Susner and Narsinghgarh. Both the parties are canvassing with all their might in Biaora, Rajgarh and Khilchipur.