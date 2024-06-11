MP Politics: Career Boost For Shivraj, Scindia; Durga Das Uikey, Savitri Thakur Become MoS

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter’s residence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political status of Member of Parliament from Vidisha and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has increased further as Modi government has given two important ministries to him during the portfolio distribution among cabinet ministers on Monday evening. As was speculated, Chouhan has been made Union minister of Ministry of Agriculture and farmer welfare. Along with this, he will also look after Ministry of panchayat and rural development.

As Chouhan had revived agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh during his tenure as CM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reposed confidence on him by giving the Agriculture Ministry to him. His experience in handling the farmer and agriculture related affairs will help him a lot in handling the Ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare.

Soon after getting the charge of both the ministries, Chouhan held meeting with main officers of both the ministries to chalk out a work plan.

The political career of Jyotiraditya Scindia has also received a shot in the arm as he became Minister of communications and minister of development of north eastern regions. As far as development of north eastern regions is concerned then it is a subject close to the heart of Modi government. In the previous Modi government, Scindia was aviation minister.

Durga Das Uikey has become minister of state for tribal affairs and Savitri Thakur has received the responsibility of MoS, ministry of women and child development.

L Murugan, who is Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, has become minister of state for information and broadcasting along with having the charge of parliamentary affairs.