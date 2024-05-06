MP Weather Update: Blazing Sun Grills State; Temperature Breaches 40°C In Nearly 30 Cities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the state experiences a surge in temperatures, people are feeling the heat and seeking ways to cope with the rising temperatures. With scorching temperatures becoming the norm, residents are adapting by adopting various strategies to beat the heat. From staying indoors during the hottest part of the day to wearing lightweight clothing and staying hydrated, individuals are taking proactive measures to stay cool and comfortable.

According to the weather department, a heatwave alert has been issued until May 9, accompanied by predictions of rain and cloud cover. The Malwa-Nimar region, including districts like Indore and Ujjain, is expected to experience a heatwave, while the eastern parts may see scattered rainfall and cloud cover. On Monday, rainfall is expected in 20 cities, including Jabalpur and Chhindwara.

Before this, temperatures soared past 42 degrees Celsius in seven cities across the state. Satna recorded a scorching 43.2 degrees Celsius. In total, 27 cities experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. This marks the first instance of such intense heat in the state this season.

The scorching heat is causing discomfort to people in Jabalpur district, with temperatures soaring and roads appearing deserted in both urban and rural areas during the daytime. The blazing sun has pushed the mercury past 41 degrees Celsius, marking a three-degree increase in the minimum temperature over the past two days.

Last week, following rainfall, the maximum temperature dropped to 35.4 degrees Celsius. Since April 29, the increasing intensity of the sun's heat has heightened concerns of a heatwave. This rise in temperatures has raised the risk of heat-related illnesses, with cases of nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting being reported among the populace.

The Health Department has cautioned the public to take precautions due to the rising temperatures, which may lead to heatwave conditions and adverse health effects. They have advised covering the body with protective clothing, hats, and using umbrellas when venturing outdoors. Additionally, individuals experiencing weakness, dizziness, confusion, or severe thirst should seek medical assistance immediately and move to cooler areas to lower their body temperature.

To combat the heat, residents are resorting to various measures such as consuming lemon water, buttermilk, and fruit juices in increased quantities. Moreover, many are increasing their water intake or resorting to oral rehydration solutions (ORS).