 'BJP Will Win Indore LS Seat With A Huge Majority': MP Dy CM Jagdish Devda
The Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda said that he held discussions with all BJP MLAs who come under the Indore Lok Sabha constituency to ensure maximum voting and increase the voting percentage.

"Discussions have been held with all the MLAs to ensure maximum voting and increase the voting percentage. We will win the Indore seat with a huge majority," Devda told ANI on Sunday.

Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles' Sword , Sangham Saranam & More
Indore constituency made headlines recently when Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam joined the BJP on the last day of withdrawal of nomination Ejected from the contest, the Congress has appealed to voters to hit the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option on May 13, the date for election in the parliamentary constituency.

The sitting MP, Shankar Lalwani, is BJP's candidate from Indore.

MP Lok Sabha Elections: Voters Above 85 Years & 40% Disability To Cast Vote From Home In Indore
The Indore constituency in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections. After the withdrawal of nominations, 14 candidates, including nine independents, are in the fray in Indore.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. 

