MP Lok Sabha Elections: Voters Above 85 Years & 40% Disability To Cast Vote From Home In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The voting process for Lok Sabha elections started on Saturday in the city. Voters above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities (PWD) with 40% benchmark disability voted enthusiastically while sitting at home. Voting will be conducted for voters of the above category in the district on 5th and 6th May also.

A total of 111 parties have been formed for this pattern of voting. Voting material was distributed to the parties from Government Malaw Girls Higher Secondary School from 7 am for today's voting. After voting, the polling parties deposited the ballot papers and other necessary materials under security in the strong room of the treasury located at the Collector's office. Videography of the entire process is also being done.

The initiative launched by the Election Commission of India for the elderly and disabled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is ensuring their participation in democracy. Immense enthusiasm was seen for this festival of democracy in the district. Hundred-year-old Kamlabai, a resident of LIG area of the city, expressed her happiness by voting from her home today, saying that she has difficulty in walking, the facility provided by the Election Commission to vote from home is commendable.

It felt great to vote from home today. She said that she has been voting in various elections for the last 50 years. Similarly, 95-year-old Bhagwati Bai Anand Rao of village Kampel voted from home. She said that she was very happy to vote. For us elderly people, the facility of voting at home has been provided, this is the best work, I am very grateful for this.

Another elderly voter, 87-year-old Balmukund Bhagwanlal, a resident of village Kampel and many elderly voters like him today expressed happiness and satisfaction by taking advantage of the facility of voting at home and appreciated this arrangement of the district administration and expressed gratitude to the voting parties. The Election Commission has recognised the need for voters with disabilities and senior citizen voters above 85 years of age to vote, ensuring that physical handicaps and disabilities do not becomeábarrieráto their right to vote.á