MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Promises To Raise Reservation Beyond 50%, Daily MGNREGA Allowance To ₹400

Rahul Gandhi addressing political gathering in Khargone on Monday | PTI

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that the reservation quota would be elevated beyond the existing 50 per cent, with the removal of the limit imposed by the court.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds at election meetings in Jobat village of Alirajpur (part of Ratlam parliamentary constituency), and Segaon village in Khargone district (part of Khargone – Barwani parliamentary constituency), Gandhi reiterated his commitment to this cause.

Despite the scorching heat of 42°C, approximately 25 thousand people from eight constituencies attended the meeting. Congress has fielded Porlal Kharte from Khargone (ST) parliamentary constituency against main rival Gajendra Singh Patel of BJP, while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria taking on Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan of BJP from Ratlam parliamentary seat.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of harbouring intentions to undermine the Constitution, Gandhi highlighted the need to surpass the 50 per cent threshold.

VIDEO | "This election is to save the Constitution and reservation. Whatever the poor of this country has, whether it's your land, water, jungle or job, everything has been given by the Constitution; now Narendra Modi has made up his mind to change it (Constitution), to finish… pic.twitter.com/mAs1aSzHI3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2024

He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the government's stance on reservation and its alleged desire to abolish it for tribal, Dalit, and backward classes.

Gandhi's fiery rhetoric extended to Modi's government, accusing it of favouring a select few, including Adani and Ambani, while neglecting the welfare of the masses. He emphasised the importance of protecting the Constitution, labelling the upcoming election as a crucial battle to preserve its integrity.

On the economic front, Gandhi criticized the media's portrayal of MGNREGA, asserting that the scheme was beneficial and not a detriment to society. He promised to increase the daily wage under MGNREGA from Rs 250 to Rs 400, showing his commitment to uplifting the working class.

Gandhi concluded by challenging the BJP's electoral aspirations, confidently stating that they would fall short of even 150 seats, let alone the 400 seats they aimed for. He reiterated his commitment to protecting the Constitution and ensuring the welfare of all citizens.

CASTE CENSUS: Gandhi announced plans for a comprehensive caste census, describing it as a groundbreaking initiative that would reshape the political landscape of India. This move is aimed at ensuring fair representation and addressing historical injustices.

MAHALAXMI YOJANA: Under this scheme, Rahul Gandhi proposed to identify poor families and deposit Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of one woman from each family once they rise above the poverty line. This initiative aims to empower women and uplift economically disadvantaged families.

#WATCH | Khargone, Madhya Pradesh: Addressing a public rally, Congress Lok Sabha Candidate from Wayanad and Raebareli Rahul Gandhi says, "We have taken a revolutionary decision in our manifesto. The scheme is called 'Pehli Naukri Pakki'...We are going to give a right (for… pic.twitter.com/D4cMrranDM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

'PEHLI NAUKRI PAKKA' SCHEME: Addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, Gandhi proposed the 'Pehli Naukri Pakka' scheme, which guarantees one year of employment to all graduates and diploma holders in India. This initiative seeks to provide a stable start to the careers of young professionals.

Started tour after offering prayers at Lalbai Phulbai Mata Darbar

Rahul Gandhi's visit began with the offering of prayers at the Goddess Lalbai Phulbai Mata Darbar, accompanied by regional MLA Kedar Dawar and Jitu Patwari. The puja, conducted by Pandit Dipesh Sharma and Pandit Keshav Sharma, followed the rituals with offerings including saree, Chunari, flower garland, and quince. Rahul Gandhi expressed his wishes for peace and happiness in the entire country, seeking blessings from Maa Lalbai Phoolbai.