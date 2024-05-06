MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Jabot Promises Revolutionary Changes In Indian Politics |

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi, the former National President of Congress, delivered a compelling speech at a rally held in Jabot, rallying support for party candidate Kantilal Bhuria from the Ratlam-Jhabua parliamentary constituency.

The event drew a significant crowd, and Gandhi's address centred on the pivotal role of the upcoming election in safeguarding the Constitution. Accusing the BJP-RSS of harbouring intentions to abolish the Constitution, Gandhi expressed confidence that the BJP would not secure more than 150 seats in the election.

VIDEO | Here's what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in an election rally in MP's Ratlam.



"We gave Land Acquisition Bill, Forest Rights Act. Whatever we do for your rights, they reverse it when they come to power. There is no stake of Adivasi, , Dalit, Pichhde in the country.… pic.twitter.com/EoDc7wBPPw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2024

INCREASE IN RESERVATION: Rahul Gandhi pledged to push the reservation limit beyond 50 percent, ensuring that those deserving of reservation would receive it. He stressed the importance of greater representation of Tribals, Dalits, and backward communities in both public and private sectors.

CASTE CENSUS: Gandhi announced plans for a comprehensive caste census, describing it as a groundbreaking initiative that would reshape the political landscape of India. This move is aimed at ensuring fair representation and addressing historical injustices.

MAHALAXMI YOJANA: Under this scheme, Rahul Gandhi proposed to identify poor families and deposit Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of one woman from each family once they rise above the poverty line. This initiative aims to empower women and uplift economically disadvantaged families.

'PEHLI NAUKRI PAKKA' SCHEME: Addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, Gandhi proposed the 'Pehli Naukri Pakka' scheme, which guarantees one year of employment to all graduates and diploma holders in India. This initiative seeks to provide a stable start to the careers of young professionals.

The rally in Jabot was part of the Congress party's broader strategy to secure support from tribal voters across six districts. Gandhi's promises of transformative policies resonated with the audience, setting the stage for a dynamic and impactful election campaign.