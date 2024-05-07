 Lord Krishna Idol Given To MP CM Went Missing, Two Police Personnel Suspended
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 05:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A idol of lord Krishna was given to chief minister Mohan Yadav by minister Govind Singh Rajput went missing on Sunday, during election campaigning in Rahatgarh of Sagar district police said on Monday. The SP had suspended two of the police personnel following the carelessness.

SP Abhieksh Tiwari told Free Press Journal that on Sunday a public meeting was held in Rahatgarh and the meeting was hold by the CM Yadav. In the meeting several other MLAs and political leaders have also participated.

Minister Govind Singh Rajput gave the idol to the CM, later the CM left for the another destination and the idol was supposed to keep in the specific car, but the ASI and constable who was having the charge of such work, kept the idol in another car.

When the CM staff did not found the idol the matter was reported to the higher officials and hunt was launched to find the idol.

Later the staff found the idol, but it was too late, the SP suspended the ASI and the constable for their carelessness

