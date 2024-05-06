Bhopal: Around 17,000 Attempt NEET in City; Students Found Biology & Chemistry Papers Long but Easy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 17,000 students appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the city on Sunday.

Most of them found the biology and chemistry papers lengthy but easy. NEET is an entrance test, conducted by the NTA, for admission to medical colleges in the country.

The physics paper had questions related to semiconductors - logic gates, electricity and circuits. In chemistry, two questions were on physical chemistry and around three on atomic structure and equilibrium. In the biology paper, the maximum 10-15 questions were about genetics and human reproduction (2-3). Then, there were questions on cell division, anatomy (2-3) and ecology (8-10).

Nishita Soni, who took the exam for the first time, was satisfied with her performance. “Biology and chemistry were a bit difficult but overall, I found the paper good,” she said. Her centre was at Kopal School.

Atharva Pande, who was appearing in NEET for the second time, said that the biology paper was lengthy but the same was the case last year. He said that the chemistry questions were lengthy and many of them were statement-based. He said that he had reached the centre at 1.30 pm and was allowed to leave only at 5.30 pm.

Sukhant Mishra, who, too, took the examination for the second time this year, found the biology paper with more questions on genetics and human reproduction. He found the biology paper easier, adding that most of the questions were based on the NCERT syllabus and books.

Aspirants’ figure on the rise

The number of students appearing and qualifying NEET from MP is continuously increasing. In 2022, 27,134 students qualified from MP. In 2023, the figure increased to 49,324. This year more than 1.33 lakh have registered for the exam from the state.