MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Tries To Abduct 22-Year-Old Woman From Home, Thrashes Her Family With Sword & Sticks In Ashok Nagar; Video Viral

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover barged in the house of a 22-year-old girl and tried to abduct her after he found out about her engagement to another man. The accused, along with his aides, attacked her family with sword and sticks. The incident happened in Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and the video is now going viral.

The viral clip shows the accused man, along with his aides, forcibly dragging the girl. When her brother and family intervened, he threatened to kill them. Alarmed by the ruckus, the neighbours gathered at her house and foiled the miscreants' abduction bid.

During the probe, the victim also revealed that the main accused allegedly raped her in past.

#MadhyaPradesh | Man Rapes 22-Year-Old Girl, Threatens To Kill Family Members After He Finds Out About Her Engagement In Ashoknagar#Crime #Ashoknagar pic.twitter.com/b2REd64RNA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 31, 2024

The youth named Salim Khan along with his friends tried to take the girl from her home by force. According to reports, Salim threatened and pressured the girl earlier, of killing her father and brother. He did all this after finding out she was engaged to someone else.

When the girl's family tried to stop them, Salim got angry and attacked them using swords, sticks, kicks and what not. The distressing ordeal unfolded in front of horrified onlookers, prompting a swift response from the community. However, the assailants managed to flee the scene amidst the chaos.

Authorities have swiftly apprehended Salim Khan, the primary perpetrator, and initiated legal proceedings against him. Additionally, the police have registered multiple cases against Salim and his associates in response to complaints from the victim's family. Superintendent of Police, Vinit Kumar Jain, has assured the public of stringent action against those responsible for instilling fear and terror in the locality.

The charges pressed against the accused include rape, assault, threat, and abduction, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The community is demanding justice for the victim and urging authorities to ensure the safety and security of all residents.