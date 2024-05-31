 Jabalpur Double Murder Case: Accused Boyfriend Surrenders After Minor Girlfriend's Arrest
The girl had eloped with him after he allegedly murdered her father and 8-year-old brother.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The main accused in the Jabalpur double murder case, who escaped after the minor girl was arrested in Haridwar early this week, has surrendered before the police. The girl had eloped with him after he allegedly murdered her father and 8-year-old brother.

Mukul Singh, is alleged to have murdered Railway official Rajkumar Vishwakarma and his 8-year-old son, Tanishk, on March 15, before eloping with Rajkumar's minor daughter. He is the main accused, who has now surrendered before the police.

Earlier, the minor girl was arrested in Haridwar on Wednesday, but Mukul managed to escape at that time. Now, Mukul has turned himself in at the Civil Lines police station in Jabalpur before his girlfriend was brought back by the police from Haridwar.

While the police have not yet publicly confirmed Mukul's surrender, it is anticipated that the Jabalpur police will provide more information after further interrogation.

Police Strategy Leads To Arrest

The young couple kept moving to avoid the police. The Jabalpur police put up WANTED posters of them all over the country. Some people in Haridwar saw the posters, recognised the couple, caught them, and handed them over to the police.

However, Mukul, the boyfriend, managed to escape again. The girl couldn't get away and the police took her into custody.

