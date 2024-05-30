Bhopal: Youth Battling Depression Uses Nitrogen Gas To End Life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth took his own life using nitrogen gas, found with a plastic bag tied around his face and a pipe connected to a nitrogen gas cylinder in his mouth on Tuesday. It is suspected that he first tied the plastic bag over his mouth, then inserted the cylinder's tube, and turned on the gas, leading to his death.

The incident occurred in the Nirupam Royal Campus area of Jatkhedi. On Tuesday night, the police arrived at the scene after being informed by the deceased's friend. The body was found on the floor, and it was noted that he had not left his room for two days.

According to information, the youth, named Siddharth Khurana (32), originally from Lucknow, had been living with his girlfriend in a rented apartment. About 10-12 days before the incident, his girlfriend had left to go home, leaving Siddharth alone. He used to work in transport.

A suicide note found at the scene has been sent to a handwriting expert for analysis. Siddharth's friend mentioned that he had been struggling with depression for several months. Police found a prescription from a psychiatrist in his room, along with some medication. They are trying to determine what condition he was being treated for based on the prescriptions.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Siddharth's father told the police that his son had been suffering from spinal and back pain due to a specific illness, which had also led to his depression. Siddharth's father runs a general store in Lucknow. Siddharth was originally from Mahanagar Colony in Lucknow.

ASI Nirmal Vishwakarma stated that Siddharth was an IT professional who worked at Java IT Company until November. Since then, he had been working from home. The police are also trying to locate Siddharth’s girlfriend to gather more information.