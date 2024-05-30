Madhya Pradesh: 170 Criminals Having 'Bachcha' Suffix Rattle Bhopal With Vandalism, Stabbings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is a well-known fact that in order to identify various criminals, the gang kingpins and even the police sometimes impart them a nickname. In Bhopal, as many as 170 nefarious criminals carry the suffix 'Bachcha', a Hindi word for kid. Ironically, the so-called Bachcha criminals often prove to be a tough nut for the police to crack. They indulge in crimes such as vandalism, knife-stabbing and public assaults and go on the lam.

According to the senior police officials, a majority of such criminals carrying the suffix are found in the Old City areas, namely, Jahangirabad, Shahjahanabad, Bajaria, Aishbag, Nishatpura and Chhola Mandir. The crime branch told Free Press that all these criminals are in the age group of 17 to 55 years with each of them carrying at least 20 criminal cases on their head. Some of the prominent names are Sahil Bachcha, Aman Bachcha, Irfan Bachcha and Anshul Bachcha.

A majority of the Bachcha-suffixed criminals were also involved in stabbing and public assault when the MCC was in force in light of the Lok Sabha elections.

Criminals nicknamed Bachcha for this reason

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan, in an interaction with Free Press, said such criminals are often named Bachcha by their bosses as they are newly-introduced to the crime world. Another fact, as stated by Chouhan, is that such criminals, after committing the crime, get away easily by giving cops the slip, just like a bachcha (kid) gets lost easily in a crowd.

Criminals with ludicrous names

It is noteworthy that criminals with other ludicrous names are also present in the city, predominantly due to the area where they mostly commit crimes. Yaseen Magistrate, a listed criminal, is named so, as he has executed scores of stabbings near the Bhopal magistrate office. Another one, named Javed Chikna, has earned the sobriquet, as he often remains clean shaved.

Residents become oblivious of criminalís identity

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Akhil Patel, said after the criminals embrace a ludicrous nickname, the residents of the area, where they reside, are oblivious of their new identity too. Due to the same, it becomes a herculean task for both the police and the crime branch to trace them.

141 externed criminals nabbed across state

After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently chaired a meeting and directed the police to ensure upkeep of law and order, a checking drive was held on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. During this, the police found 141 externed criminals in all the districts of the state were violating the orders and were arrested. The drives across all the districts were led by SPs.

According to the senior officials of the police headquarters (PHQ), the campaign to check on the listed and externed criminals was set in motion on Tuesday at around 11 pm, which continued till Wednesday early morning. The police had earmarked a total of 2,428 externed criminals across the state, of whom 141 were found to be violating the norms.

All of them were arrested and the officials said that they will be subjected to strict action. Director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena has directed all the senior police officials of all the districts to carry out checking drives regularly to keep the menace in check.