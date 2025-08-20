Tragic! 15 Students Fall Sick At Piplani School, 1 Succumbs To High Fever

Tragic! Student Dies After Mass Illness In Hostel, Principal And Staff Face Action In MP's Mandla |

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A student died and several of them fell ill at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, Pipariya on Wednesday.

Notably, on August 15, several students complained about cold, cough, and viral fever. Fifteen students were admitted to Mandla District Hospital.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Somesh Mishra, a team of SDM, BMO and BEO investigated the matter.

Amongst them, a student identified as Shilpa Marawi fell critically ill and was referred to Jabalpur Medical College due to high fever and unconsciousness. However, her family took her to Nagpur, where she succumbed to her illness.

After the incident, hostel superintendent Poonam Devi and superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Rathi have been suspended. The proposal for the suspension of Principal Monika Rohila has been sent to the National Tribal Student Education Committee, New Delhi.

According to investigations, the principal and hostel superintendents did not immediately inform the departmental officials about the incident and remained absent from the headquarters. Following this, the collector recommended strict action to the Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department.