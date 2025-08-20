 Tragic! 15 Students Fall Sick At Piplani School, 1 Succumbs To High Fever
Female student succumbed to death in Nagpur

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A student died and several of them fell ill at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School, Pipariya on Wednesday.

Notably, on August 15, several students complained about cold, cough, and viral fever. Fifteen students were admitted to Mandla District Hospital.

Acting on the instructions of Collector Somesh Mishra, a team of SDM, BMO and BEO investigated the matter.

Police Constable Booked For Raping Female Jail Guard On Pretext Of Marriage In MP's Gwalior
Amongst them, a student identified as Shilpa Marawi fell critically ill and was referred to Jabalpur Medical College due to high fever and unconsciousness. However, her family took her to Nagpur, where she succumbed to her illness.

After the incident, hostel superintendent Poonam Devi and superintendent Sanjeev Kumar Rathi have been suspended. The proposal for the suspension of Principal Monika Rohila has been sent to the National Tribal Student Education Committee, New Delhi.

Katni's Archana Tiwari Planned To Elope After Family Forced Her To Drop Civil Judge Preparation &...
According to investigations, the principal and hostel superintendents did not immediately inform the departmental officials about the incident and remained absent from the headquarters. Following this, the collector recommended strict action to the Commissioner, Tribal Affairs Department.

