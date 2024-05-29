Anti-Encroachment Drive in MP: Bhopal Boasts Of 43 Stepwells, But None In Use

Bawdis being used as garbage dumping zone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal has around 43 stepwells, however, none of them are in use, according to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The bawdis are in a miserable condition due to several reasons, including private ownership, poor maintenance, wear and tear over time, vandalism, closing of catchment areas and growth of plants. Few bawdis are even used for garbage disposal.

According to the BMC officials, people's dependence on bawdis has came down due to water supply lines, and the BMC as well as people stopped maintaining them.

The stepwells are located in Old Bhopal, including Sindhi Colony, Badabagh, Model School, Moti Talab, Naveen Colony, Navbahar Colony. Bada Bagís Bawadi, Gangaur (Radha Rani) Bawadi of Qazi Camp, Bag Mufti (Shahjahanabad) and old RTO (Shahjahanabad), Putlighar bawadis, Aishbag, Bag Dilkusha are some of the major bawdis.

Naraian Vyas, former ASI superintendent, said, "Bada Bag Bawdis is one of the major bawdis. The BMC administration should take care of it. Most of the bawdis are encroached by locals due to neglect on part of the BMC administration. Similarly, other bawdis of Old Bhopal hold importance as they are standby source of water."

On the other hand, denying encroachment of stepwells, BMC city engineer (water) Udit Garg said, "It is not possible for anyone to encroach things like bawdis."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachment from the vicinity of water bodies.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, "Bawdis are pathetic condition in all over Bhopal, especially in the old city. The CM is going to launch anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachment from water bodies from June 5."

52 bawdis in Shamsgarh

There are 52 Bawadis in Shamsgarhóa village in Bhopal district. It is located in Huzur tehsil and Phanda block. The village is home to an ancient Jain temple and a Shiva temple.

Rashid Noor Khan, green activist, said, "These bawdis are of archaeologist importance due to temples. But all the bawdis are in a pathetic condition. Even idols of deities have been defaced, so the department of archeology should take care of them."