 MP: District Administration Begins Anti-Encroachment Drive As Part Of Road Widening In Ujjain; Religious Places Also Being Removed
ANIUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of administrative staff, police, and municipal corporation on Thursday began an anti-encroachment drive as a part of the road widening process in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, an official said.

At least 18 religious places and other structures were being removed in the widening of the road from the KD area to Imli Tiraha in the district.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Ashish Pathak told ANI, "Construction of the road passing from the KD gate area is going on in the district. According to our master plan, action is being taken to remove the places arriving in between the construction of roads, which also include religious places. Our administrative staff, police and municipal corporation team are engaged in this work. Our effort is to remove the parts of religious places with consent." The proceedings to remove the structures have been going on since Thursday morning and efforts are being made to complete the proceedings by evening, he added.

"There are a total of 18 small and big religious places of different communities in between the construction work of the road. We have had several rounds of consultation with people related to removal of religious places and on the basis of the discussion and consensus reached in the meeting, the teams of administrative staff, police and municipal corporation are working jointly," the officer said.

The entire action is also being monitored and surveillanced through drones and CCTV cameras.

Earlier on Wednesday, a joint team of police administration and Municipal Corporation visited the area and made announcements for the removal action to be taken on Thursday.

