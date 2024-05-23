Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Asks Shopkeepers Of Jail Road To Keep Footpath ‘Encroachment Free’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav spearheaded a proactive initiative on Wednesday by inspecting the Jail Road area in the city in order to alleviate traffic congestion and pave the way for future-oriented development by eradicating encroachments along the city's roads.

Accompanied by local corporator Suresh Takalkar, officials from the Jail Road Business Association, and a sizable contingent of corporation staff, Bhargav braved the scorching heat to assess the extent of illegal encroachments plaguing the central area of the city, which includes major markets.

“Illegal encroachments on Jail Road have been a persistent issue, causing daily traffic disruptions and adversely impacting local traders,” the Mayor said. To address this, he called upon local businesses and residents to voluntarily remove the encroachments. In a heartening display of community participation, several individuals responded positively and began dismantling the illegal structures.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, Bhargav emphasised that the scope of action extends beyond Jail Road to encompass markets throughout the city. He pledged to reinvigorate similar efforts across all affected areas to restore order to the city's thoroughfares. Addressing concerns raised by traders regarding parking shortages, the Mayor directed officials to explore viable solutions.

Additionally, he underscored the significance of reclaiming footpaths from encroachments, urging traders and residents alike to cooperate in this endeavor. Noteworthy was the voluntary compliance of some traders in removing encroachments, earning commendation from the Mayor for their proactive stance. As Indore grapples with escalating temperatures, Mayor Bhargava's decisive leadership underscores the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and community engagement.