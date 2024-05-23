Indore: MGM Medical College Gets NMC Nod To Start DM Neurology With Four Seats

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has successfully got National Medical Commission’s approval to start super speciality course in neurology (DM-Neurology) with four seats. Moreover, the college has also got an increment of three PG seats in Ophthalmology with which the total number of PG seats in the subject has increased to 10.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission issued a letter of permission to the Dean of MGM Medical College for permitting admission in both courses from the session 2025-25. MGM Medical College administration has set up the department of neurology in Super Speciality Hospital.

National Medical Commission has also given a renewal permission to the medical college for intake of 250 UG seats. “We have received a letter of permission from the NMC based on the report submitted by the assessor, who inspected the college, a few days ago. The apex regulatory body has asked us to submit the required documents including the details of the faculty members, staff, and equipment along with other details,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He said that MGM Medical College is the only college in central India to have more PG seats than the UG seats i.e. 279 PG seats and 250 UG seats. The college also has 10 super speciality seats as well. The college administration is expecting an increment in PG seats in some more subjects and inspection to retain the seats in some departments is due.