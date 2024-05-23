 Indore: MGM Medical College Gets NMC Nod To Start DM Neurology With Four Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MGM Medical College Gets NMC Nod To Start DM Neurology With Four Seats

Indore: MGM Medical College Gets NMC Nod To Start DM Neurology With Four Seats

College also gets approval to increase three PG seats in ophthalmology and renewal of 250 MBBS seats.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 07:47 AM IST
article-image
MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has successfully got National Medical Commission’s approval to start super speciality course in neurology (DM-Neurology) with four seats. Moreover, the college has also got an increment of three PG seats in Ophthalmology with which the total number of PG seats in the subject has increased to 10.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission issued a letter of permission to the Dean of MGM Medical College for permitting admission in both courses from the session 2025-25. MGM Medical College administration has set up the department of neurology in Super Speciality Hospital.

Read Also
Indore: Congress Puts Up Posters Against Defector Akshay Kanti Bam, Calling Him 'Absconder' In...
article-image

National Medical Commission has also given a renewal permission to the medical college for intake of 250 UG seats.  “We have received a letter of permission from the NMC based on the report submitted by the assessor, who inspected the college, a few days ago. The apex regulatory body has asked us to submit the required documents including the details of the faculty members, staff, and equipment along with other details,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He said that MGM Medical College is the only college in central India to have more PG seats than the UG seats i.e. 279 PG seats and 250 UG seats. The college also has 10 super speciality seats as well. The college administration is expecting an increment in PG seats in some more subjects and inspection to retain the seats in some departments is due. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Updates: Woman Hangs Self, Kin Alleges Husband Tortured Her

Indore Updates: Woman Hangs Self, Kin Alleges Husband Tortured Her

‘While Following Your Dreams Do Whatever You Can Do,’ Advices Actor Manoj Vajpayee

‘While Following Your Dreams Do Whatever You Can Do,’ Advices Actor Manoj Vajpayee

Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4

Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Asks Shopkeepers Of Jail Road To Keep Footpath ‘Encroachment...

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Asks Shopkeepers Of Jail Road To Keep Footpath ‘Encroachment...

Indore: Enquiry Instituted Over Delay In PM Awaas Yojana Houses

Indore: Enquiry Instituted Over Delay In PM Awaas Yojana Houses