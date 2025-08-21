 Indore: Man Held For Rape, Forcing Woman To Convert
Indore: Man Held For Rape, Forcing Woman To Convert

A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped and pressured to convert her religion by a man who initially concealed his identity

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
Indore: Man Held For Rape, Forcing Woman To Convert | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped and pressured to convert her religion by a man who initially concealed his identity. The incident occurred in Azad Nagar area and was reported to the police on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested.

According to police, the woman, originally from Sehore, was staying at a rented house in Azad Nagar while working at a private company in the city. She met the accused eight months ago on a social media platform, where he had introduced himself as Aman Shah.

They began chatting regularly, and over time, the man allegedly visited her home and established physical relations under the pretext of marriage. Later, when the woman learnt his real identity was Aman Khan, she confronted him. She claimed he then began pressuring her to change her religion.

With the help of activists from a Hindu organisation, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Speaking to the media, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh said:“The accused misled the woman by hiding his identity and later forced her into physical relations. He also pressured her to convert. A case has been registered and he was arrested on Wednesday.”

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

