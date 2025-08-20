'Boil Water Before Drinking': BMC Debunks Fake Message About Untreated Water Supply In Mumbai

BMC Debunks Fake Message About Untreated Water Supply In Mumbai | X

Mumbai, August 20: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday clarified that the city’s water supply is functioning smoothly and assured citizens that they are receiving clean, disinfected and fully treated water. The clarification comes after a misleading message went viral on social media, falsely claiming that water was being supplied without filtration due to the breakdown at a purification center.

Fake Message

The message which was circulating stated, "The Municipal Corporation requests everyone to boil the water before drinking. Due to a breakdown in the filter machine at the water purification center, it will take 3 to 4 days to become operational again."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further stated, "Therefore, the Municipal Corporation will be supplying water without filtration. Please inform all your friends and family about this and take necessary precautions yourself as well."

BMC Issues Clarification

The BMC debunked the fake message and shared a post on its official social media account. BMC said, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ensures a regular supply of clean, disinfected and fully treated water to the citizens of Mumbai. The water supply system is operating normally, with no malfunctions reported."

The civic body also said, "It has come to the notice that misleading messages are being circulated on social media, falsely claiming that water is being supplied without filtration due to a breakdown in the water purification plant."

The BMC also said, "These claims are entirely false and baseless. The BMC appeals to all citizens to refrain from believing or spreading such rumours and to exercise caution while forwarding unverified information on social platforms."

Mumbai Rains

The fake message has been doing rounds as the city has been witnessing heavy rains since the past three days. Several areas reported waterlogging and the city came to standstill. People tend to believe such posts during heavy rains and the same post has been shared in May this year. BMC had debunked the same fake claims earlier also.