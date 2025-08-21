'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshvardhan Sapkal urged the Youth Congress to build a robust organization across the state, emphasizing the opportunity for new leadership to emerge despite some leaders leaving the party.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Maharashtra Youth Congress President Shivraj More at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Sapkal highlighted that with Congress securing 16 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Youth Congress has a chance to lead on the remaining 272 seats.

He called for tireless efforts to address people’s issues and spread the Congress ideology to every corner of the state.The event was attended by senior Congress leaders, including Vice President Mohan Joshi, Deputy Presidents Sharad Aher and Ramchandra Aba Dalvi, MLA Hemant Ogle, Karnataka Youth Congress President Manjunath Gowda, General Secretaries Jitendra Dehade, Brij Bhushan Dutt, Shah Alam, Prof. Balaji Gade, Vishwajit Happe, Anand Singh, and Karina Xavier.

Sapkal stressed the inclusion of young and new faces in the state Congress committee and encouraged workers to focus on party work ahead of local body elections, assuring opportunities for those who fight for people’s issues.

He cited examples of Youth Congress members rising to key positions within the party, urging them to build a strong organization and groom future leaders.Newly appointed Youth Congress President Shivraj More vowed to create a strong network of workers across Maharashtra, ensuring the Youth Congress stands up against injustice and champions the issues of the youth through protests and movements.

He called for strengthening booth-level operations to ensure Congress’s success in upcoming local body elections, stating, “Strengthen the booths, and Delhi is not far.”Before the event, Sapkal and More paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by offering flowers at his statue in Cooperage.