Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Representative pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti has urged the BMC to do fogging to prevent mosquitoes breeding and other medical sprays to avoid spread of illness due to insects. This comes after several roadside Ganpati mandals were water logged on Tuesday during the intense downpour. The 10-day Ganpati festival begins on August 27, and most of the major mandala have already brought the Ganesh idols to their pavilions.

"Out of 12,000 Ganpati mandals in Mumbai, 700-800 mandals are on the roads. Of which around 300-350 which are in the suburbs were waterlogged on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the water has receded but the mud remains. The mandal volunteers are told to do fogging and preventive measures to avoid illnesses, however, not all can afford those," said samiti's president Naresh Dahibhawkar.

"Thus, we have written to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging to order anti-mosquitoes and anti-insects spraying on roadside mandals. This is required to ensure the volunteers and devotees are safe, and Mumbaikars can celebrate the festival in good health," Dahibhawkar added.

The samiti has also directed all the sarvajanik mandals in Mumbai city and suburbs to shut decorative lights and not carry any electricity related works inside the pavilions untill rain water is fully receded.

Meanwhile, the BMC administration has also appealed all the citizens who ventured into flooded roads in the last two days to take care of their health. For citizens who have got any injury during waterlogging, have been advised to seek doctor's consultation to avoid leptospirosis. A review meeting on monsoon related illnesses like dengue, malaria, common cold etc was held in the BMC headquarters. Citizens are advised to not self medicate and consult a doctor for any symptoms.