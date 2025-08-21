Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai: The Malad police have registered a case of cheating against directors/partners of Sagar Developers, Suresh Turakhia and his son Karan Turakhia, for allegedly duping an 81-year-old builder of Rs.8.12 crore in a fraudulent flat deal.

According to the complaint filed by Kishore Bhaichand Shah (81), a builder from Evershine Nagar, Malad (W), the accused had promised to sell him Flat No. 1102, A-Wing in their Andheri West project “Itus”. Between 2014 and April 2017, Shah paid Rs.1.31 crore towards the purchase. However, no sale agreement was ever executed.

When Shah demanded his investment back with the agreed 21% annual interest, the accused initially returned Rs.50 lakh, but failed to repay the remaining Rs.81.2 lakh. Instead, the accused allegedly sold the same flat to another buyer, cheating the complainant.

Following Shah’s complaint, the Malad police registered an FIR against the Turakhias under cheating provisions.