 Thane News: Elderly Woman's Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged
NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
An elderly woman identified as Jijabai Raghunath Manchekar died a natural death on Wednesday morning. The family members were unable to take her for final rites due to Titwala Road being submerged during heavy rainfall.

Sachin Shejale, the Tahsildar from Kalyan, said, 'We received information that a woman's dead body could not be passed due to the road being submerged on Titwala Road. Later, we informed the NDRF about it. The body was taken further with the help of the NDRF team using a boat. A woman was staying at the Manasa Rehabilitation Center, Runda Phalagaon Road, Titwala East.'

