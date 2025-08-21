Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

Palghar: Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik visited several rain-affected areas in Wada and Jawhar talukas on Tuesday to review the situation caused by recent heavy rainfall.

He was accompanied by District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhad, Jawhar Project Officer Apoorva Basur, Special Executive Officer Bhavanji Age Patil, District Planning Officer Prashant Bhamre, Jawhar Group Development Officer Dattatreya Chitte, and senior PWD officials.

Naik personally assessed the conditions in flood-affected villages, including Chinchghar in Wada taluka.

Focus on Relief and Safety Measures

The minister directed the administration to ensure the safety of citizens and provide essential services without delay. He instructed that if conditions worsened, safe shelters, healthcare, power supply, and food provisions must be arranged immediately for affected residents.

Inspection of Road Construction Works

Naik also inspected ongoing road construction work in Gundpada and Tadpada, under the Old Jawhar Gram Panchayat. Stressing on quality and timely completion, he warned that negligence in construction standards would not be tolerated.

MGNREGS-Sanctioned Road Project

The road project, sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), covers 600 meters. While murum-laying has been completed, two culverts are required for durability.

One culvert has already been completed through the District Planning Committee, while the proposal for the second is still under consideration.

Improved Connectivity for Villagers

Once finished, the Kashivli–Gundpada road will connect to the main road, significantly improving transportation for local residents. Naik expressed confidence that the project will provide long-term relief and better connectivity in the region.