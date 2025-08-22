Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has announced the formation of a study group to strengthen farm access roads, aimed at easing the transportation of agricultural produce and promoting mechanization. Chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the decision was formalized through a government resolution by the Revenue and Forest Department.

The study group, led by the Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, includes senior officials from departments such as Water Resources, Public Works, Rural Development, and Finance. It will analyze existing road schemes, particularly in Nagpur, Amravati, and Latur districts, and propose improvements, funding mechanisms, and implementation strategies.

Revenue Minister Bawankule stated, “This initiative will enhance rural infrastructure, making it easier for farmers to reach markets and adopt modern farming techniques. We are committed to addressing farmers’ challenges and improving their livelihoods.”

The group will focus on improving road quality, removing encroachments, and ensuring all-weather accessibility to reduce financial losses and support crop diversification.