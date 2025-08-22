 Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

The study group, led by the Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, includes senior officials from departments such as Water Resources, Public Works, Rural Development, and Finance. It will analyze existing road schemes, particularly in Nagpur, Amravati, and Latur districts, and propose improvements, funding mechanisms, and implementation strategies.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: The Government of Maharashtra has announced the formation of a study group to strengthen farm access roads, aimed at easing the transportation of agricultural produce and promoting mechanization. Chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the decision was formalized through a government resolution by the Revenue and Forest Department.

The study group, led by the Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, includes senior officials from departments such as Water Resources, Public Works, Rural Development, and Finance. It will analyze existing road schemes, particularly in Nagpur, Amravati, and Latur districts, and propose improvements, funding mechanisms, and implementation strategies.

Revenue Minister Bawankule stated, “This initiative will enhance rural infrastructure, making it easier for farmers to reach markets and adopt modern farming techniques. We are committed to addressing farmers’ challenges and improving their livelihoods.”

Read Also
Maharashtra: Special Court Grants Bail To NCP MLA Rohit Pawar In MSCB Scam Case
article-image

The group will focus on improving road quality, removing encroachments, and ensuring all-weather accessibility to reduce financial losses and support crop diversification.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing Protests Alleged Irregularities In Vote Counting
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, SP For ‘Weakening India’s Identity’
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam Cabinet Restricts New Aadhaar Enrollment For Citizens Above 18 Years
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer
Assam News: Dhemaji Court Orders Death Sentence For Nandita Saikia’s Killer

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Circular On Conversion Of Leasehold To Freehold Land

Maharashtra Govt Issues New Circular On Conversion Of Leasehold To Freehold Land

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Maharashtra Govt Forms Study Group To Strengthen Farm Access Roads

Former VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Challenges ED Arrest, Calls Allegations Baseless

Former VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Challenges ED Arrest, Calls Allegations Baseless

₹200 Crore Drug Haul Case: NCB Probe Reveals Kingpin Navin Chichkar Cleared Dozen Consignments In...

₹200 Crore Drug Haul Case: NCB Probe Reveals Kingpin Navin Chichkar Cleared Dozen Consignments In...

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief; VIDEO

Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Shanties In Powai After Bombay HC Refuses Relief; VIDEO