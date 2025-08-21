Maharashtra: Special Court Grants Bail To NCP MLA Rohit Pawar In MSCB Scam Case

Rohit Pawar |

Mumbai: A special sessions court on Thursday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar in connection with financial irregularities linked to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam. The case relates to the alleged fraudulent auction of a sugar factory owned by Pawar’s company, Baramati Agro Limited.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Pawar and others, which was considered by Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander, who presides over cases against MPs and MLAs. Despite observing evidence of Pawar’s involvement in the controversial auction, the court allowed his bail plea.

Allegations Against Pawar

According to the ED’s chargesheet, Baramati Agro Limited acquired the Kannada Cooperative Sugar Factory under suspicious circumstances. The factory had been seized by Shikhar Bank under the SARFAESI Act in July 2009 to recover an outstanding loan of ₹80.56 crore.

The factory was later auctioned in August 2012 at a significantly undervalued price. The ED alleges that the highest bidder was disqualified on technical grounds, while another bidder, reportedly linked to Pawar, lacked the financial capacity or expertise to operate a sugar factory. Baramati Agro Limited eventually secured the deal.

The agency further claims there was a pre-planned conspiracy between Baramati Agro Limited and Hi-Tech Engineering Corporation Private Limited to ensure the factory was purchased at a low price.

Court’s Observation

In its remarks, the court noted:

The auction process was conducted through fraudulent means.

Evidence indicated active involvement of Rohit Pawar.

There was a conspiracy between Baramati Agro and associates to manipulate the outcome.

Despite these observations, the court accepted Pawar’s bail application. Alongside him, businessman Rajendra Ingwale and associates have also been summoned in the case.

The ED continues to investigate the wider MSCB scam, in which several political leaders and sugar factory owners have been named.