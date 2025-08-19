 Maharashtra Politics: Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹5,000-Crore Land Scam Against Minister Sanjay Shirsat
Maharashtra Politics: Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹5,000-Crore Land Scam Against Minister Sanjay Shirsat

Pawar accused Shirsat of facilitating a ₹5,000-crore land scam by allegedly allotting 150 acres of prime land in Navi Mumbai to the Bivalkar family shortly after assuming charge as chairman of CIDCO in February 2024.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:58 AM IST
After exposing a video of former Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing rummy during a legislative council session, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has now leveled serious corruption charges against Maharashtra’s Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

Rs5,000-Crore Land Scam Claim

Pawar accused Shirsat of facilitating a ₹5,000-crore land scam by allegedly allotting 150 acres of prime land in Navi Mumbai to the Bivalkar family shortly after assuming charge as chairman of CIDCO in February 2024. According to Pawar, the allotment was approved within just 15 days of Shirsat’s appointment.

“Betrayal of Sons of the Soil”

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar alleged, “By handing over land to the Bivalkar family, who once betrayed the Maratha Empire by siding with the British, Shirsat has betrayed the sons of the soil today. This is nothing but a direct act of corruption.”

Long History of Land Disputes

Pawar further stated that the Bivalkar family’s land disputes date back to the British era. He claimed that successive CIDCO managing directors had rejected their claims, but the decision was suddenly overturned this year under Shirsat’s leadership. Pawar also alleged that Shirsat personally benefited and that his party could have pocketed ₹400–500 crore in financial gains.

Demand for Resignation and Probe

The NCP leader demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seek Shirsat’s resignation and appoint either a Special Task Force or a retired judge to investigate the matter. Pawar announced that he would lead a protest march at CIDCO headquarters on August 20 to press for action.

Opposition Extends Support

Pawar added that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and the Congress party had assured their support in the upcoming agitation.

