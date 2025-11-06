Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police FIR | File Photos

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A case has been registered against three people at Bavdhan Police Station within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) regarding fraud and cheating of the government in the Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal late on Thursday night. Opposition and social activists in the state had alleged involvement of Parth Pawar, who is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. However, the police have conveniently not included Parth Pawar's name in the case, saying it will be determined in further investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad held a press conference on Thursday night, giving details of the registered case. According to him, Pune's Joint District Registrar Santosh Hingane has complained to the Bavdhan Police Station.

A case has been registered against Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amar Singh Patil, and Ravindra Balkrushna Taaru. They have been booked under the BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust), 318 (cheating), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Stamp Act of 1958.

What Are The Allegations & Why Is Parth Pawar's Name Involved?

Allegations emerged on Thursday morning regarding a 40-acre parcel of ‘Mahar Watan’ government-designated land in Mundhwa. The land, being near Pune's prime area, Koregaon Park, is a top property. It has been reported to have a market value of around ₹1,800 crore and was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company in which Parth Pawar is a partner. The deal was done for just about ₹300 crore -- much less than the market value.

Further, the stamp-duty payment was allegedly waived and reduced to a very minimal amount in contravention of norms. Currently, the deal is under probe by the Maharashtra government, with the state’s Revenue Department and Inspector General of Registration asked to report. Parth Pawar’s name features because of his association with the firm that bought the land. The question of why government land was transferred under allegedly favourable terms to a firm linked to a prominent politician’s family has triggered political and legal scrutiny.

Police Avoid Parth's Name In FIR?

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, in its FIR, said, “In May 2025, the accused Tejwani, Patil, and Taaru acted together in committing this offence. The 7/12 extract of the Mundhwa land (Survey No. 88) showed “Government of Mumbai” as the owner. This meant that selling or buying the land required permission from the competent authority. The Joint District Registrar and Collector of Stamps, Pune, had also sent a letter on May 9, 2025, which stated that stamp duty of ₹5.89 crore was compulsory for the sale deed.

However, accused Tejwani and Patil, in collusion with Taaru, went ahead with the sale, and they did not collect the required ₹6 crore stamp duty. As a result, the government suffered a loss and was defrauded.”

Speaking about this, DCP Vishal Gaikwad told the media, “If the land was allowed to be sold or not will be determined in the investigation. The complaint filed by the Joint District Registrar is about cheating. Taaru was a sub-registrar, while Patil was involved in completing the deal. Tejwani had the power of attorney of the original landowner, and she sold the land. Digvijay Patil bought the land.”

Parth Pawar Favoured?

According to media reports, Digvijay Patil is a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP and also a nephew of Sunetra and Ajit Pawar. He is a cousin of Parth Pawar. He has been accused. Also, the company's address tells us that the offices are based in property owned by Parth Pawar. But despite this, Parth Pawar's name has not been taken in the FIR by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

DCP Vishal Gaikwad said, "According to the complainant's statement, this case was registered. We will investigate the situation and then determine what to do next." Police avoided taking the name of Parth Pawar or also hearing questions about him.