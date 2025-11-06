 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Farmer Claims He Got Only ₹6 For Crop Loss; Maharashtra Government Says Amount Was Bank Interest, Not Compensation
In a statement issued on Thursday, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's District Superintendent of Agriculture Officer P R Deshmukh said the amount was not paid by the government, neither as compensation for the crop insurance scheme nor under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), but got credited into his bank as "interest"

PTI
Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A day after a farmer from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra claimed that he received only Rs 6 for crop losses, the state agriculture department on Thursday said the amount was not paid by the government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's District Superintendent of Agriculture Officer P R Deshmukh said the amount was not paid by the government, neither as compensation for the crop insurance scheme nor under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), but got credited into his bank as "interest".

The farmer, Digambar Sudhakar Tagde, a resident of Dawarwadi village in Paithan taluka in the district, on Wednesday told reporters that he received a message that Rs 6 were credited to his bank account.

He was speaking to reporters during Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Nandar village in Paithan to interact with farmers, who have suffered crop losses in the wake of heavy rains and flooding.

