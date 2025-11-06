Nashik Police Launch Photo Campaign To Curb Rickshaw Violations; Citizens Urged To Report Offenders - PHOTOS | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: While legal action is being taken against unruly rickshaw drivers in the city, the Police Commissionerate has now launched a photo campaign for citizens to report rickshaw drivers who violate rules in the streets, alleys, or any area to the police. The Police Commissionerate has appealed to send photos or videos of drivers who charge high fares, do not wear uniforms, have expired licences, or drive dangerous rickshaws to the WhatsApp helpline. Immediate action will be taken, and updates will be given as soon as the complaint is received. The identity of the citizens will remain confidential.

Nashik Traffic Police In Action | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik Traffic Police In Action | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik Traffic Police In Action | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik Traffic Police In Action | Tejal Ghorpade

As per the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirithika C. M. of the City Transport Department has directed all seven transport teams to take strict action. Action has been taken against more than eight hundred and fifty rickshaw drivers and owners in a month. This has encouraged rickshaw drivers to wear uniforms and badges. A search is on for those who commit crimes in the guise of rickshaw drivers, and it has been made mandatory to display the driver's name, licence number, badge, and owner's information on the front of the rickshaw. It has been warned that action will be taken against rickshaws with expired or dangerous licences.

Simple process for citizens:

- If you see high fares, misconduct, drivers without uniforms, faded/tampered number plates or a junked rickshaw, record a video or photo.

- Send it to WhatsApp Helpline: 9923323311

- The Commissionerate will verify and take immediate action and provide an update.

- The identity of the complainant will remain confidential.

Key statistics:

- Action taken against 860 rickshaw drivers/owners in a month

- 242 crimes under Section 285 of the Indian Penal Code

- Action taken against 817 people under the Motor Vehicles Act

- 16 scrap rickshaws seized

- E-challans issued to 902 rickshaw drivers

- Total fine: Rs. 5.82 lakh

People of Nashik, participate...

The police are trying to curb the indiscipline of rickshaw drivers. Action is being taken against drivers who violate the rules. If you see suspicious behaviour, file a complaint on the helpline. Citizen participation is important to make the city's traffic safe and regulated.