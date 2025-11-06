 Navi Mumbai News: Journalist Rana Ayyub Receives Death Threats On WhatsApp From Unknown Number Displaying Lawrence Bishnoi’s Image
Internationally renowned investigative journalist and The Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub has received death threats through WhatsApp from an unknown international number, whose display image featured gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Journalist Rana Ayyub receives death threats via WhatsApp from a number using gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s image; cyber probe launched | File Image

Following the incident, a non-cognizable (NC) offence has been registered at the Koparkhairane Police Station, and the matter has been referred to the Cyber Cell for further probe.

Threat Calls And Messages

According to police, Ayyub, who resides in Sector 14, Koparkhairane, began receiving repeated WhatsApp calls around 7:30 p.m. on November 2 from an international number. When she ignored the calls, the sender sent her a threatening message.

The message allegedly demanded that she write articles in The Washington Post supporting the 1984 Sikh riots and the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It warned that if she refused, “shooters” would be sent to her residence to “celebrate New Year.”

article-image

Personal Details Shared To Intimidate

The sender also mentioned her home address and personal details about her family, apparently to intimidate her.

Police Action

Police said the NC has been registered and the further investigations are on.

