Navi Mumbai News: Police Probe Sabotage Plot To Disrupt Power Supply During MSEDCL Strike In Nerul And Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai: A conspiracy to deliberately disrupt electricity supply during the 72-hour strike of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees has been uncovered in the Nerul and Koparkhairane divisions. Police have registered separate offences against unidentified persons under the Electricity Act, 2003, and launched an investigation.

Deliberate Power Cuts During Strike

According to officials, the incidents occurred on October 9 when power supply was intentionally cut off in multiple areas despite administrative measures to maintain uninterrupted service during the strike.

In Nerul, sectors 50, 48, 44, 42, 40, 46A, and Karave village faced sudden outages, affecting around 2,000 consumers. The disruption led to angry residents staging a protest outside the Nerul divisional office around 2 a.m.

Sabotage Detected By MSEDCL Engineers

During the protest, some individuals entered the MSEDCL office and confronted officials. Executive Engineer Suhas Bedgakar and his team rushed to the spot and discovered that several Ring Main Units (RMUs) and transformers had been deliberately switched off.

The affected installations included RMUs and transformers near the Sector 40 crematorium, Jat community area in Sector 44, DAV School in Sector 48, and two RMUs and DTCs in Sector 42.

MSEDCL teams worked through the night and restored about 90% of the power supply by morning. Officials said the act required detailed technical knowledge, suggesting that the perpetrators were familiar with the power distribution system. Following Bedgakar’s complaint, NRI Police registered a case under Sections 138 and 150 of the Electricity Act, 2003, against unidentified persons.

Similar Incident In Koparkhairane

In a similar incident, Koparkhairane division also reported deliberate tampering with its distribution network on the same night. Unknown individuals allegedly switched off an RMU, causing a blackout that affected thousands of residents.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the act was intentional and aimed at creating public dissatisfaction and disturbing law and order, said police.

Investigation Underway

Police suspect that both incidents may be linked and have begun tracing those involved in the conspiracy.

