Mumbai-Europe Connectivity Increased By 18% During Winter Schedule, Direct Flights From CSMIA To 129 International & Domestic Destinations

Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be connected to 129 domestic and international destinations through air travel in the winter schedule with a connectivity boost to key international routes in Europe and Asia. Copenhagen, Athens and Bali Depansar will be the new routes introduced in this term with additional flights to London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Paris.

Winter Schedule To Run Till March 2026

The aviation sector's winter schedule commenced from October 26 and will continue till March 28, 2026. In this term, CSMIA will be connected to 60 international and 69 domestic destinations according to the airport's operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL).

India's second biggest airport, CSMIA, will offer 12 connections to Europe and 19 to Asia, an increase of 18% in comparison to 8 and 16 respectively in the previous year's winter schedule.

New Global Routes Introduced

Multiple airlines have also announced new flights on international routes from CSMIA in the winter schedule, including Copenhagen, Denpasar Bali and Athens being offered for the first time. Apart from the new European destinations, additional flights to London Heathrow, Amsterdam and Paris have also been announced.

Major Airlines To Dominate Operations

Among airlines, the top international airlines operating from CSMIA include Emirates, Etihad and British Airways while the top three domestic carriers will be IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air. Together, these carriers will contribute to around 75% of operations during the winter schedule, ensuring robust connectivity across major markets.

MIAL Focuses On Passenger Convenience

“CSMIA is geared to offer an efficient and hassle-free travel experience to passengers owing to the peak travel period through DigiYatra-enabled e-gates, self-baggage drop (SBD) and self check-in kiosks, to ease congestion during peak hours. MIAL reaffirms its dedication to offering world-class services, seamless operations and enhanced travel experiences at CSMIA for millions of passengers flying to and from Mumbai,” said an MIAL spokesperson.

