Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Launches Automated Online Approval System For Electricity Load Increases Upto 157 kW; Approvals Within 48 Hours

MSEDCL launch automated online load approval system to facilitate faster electricity load adjustments for consumers in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started granting automatic approval for online applications seeking electricity load increases up to 157 kW for industrial, commercial, domestic, and other low-voltage consumers.

The automated system is now operational on the MSEDCL website, enabling approved load changes within 24 to 48 hours after payment of the applicable fees, without the need for new infrastructure installation in most cases.

“Ease of Living” Initiative

The initiative comes under directives from Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide consumers with services aligned with the “Ease of Living” framework.

MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra guided the rollout of this automated facility, allowing all low-voltage consumers to request increases or decreases in electricity load online. The service was launched to coincide with the service period from September 17 to October 2.

Streamlined Approval Process

Previously, consumers could request load changes via MSEDCL’s website or mobile app, but the approval process was manual, causing significant delays. Now, applications for load increases up to 157 kW will receive automated quotations, and fee payment can also be completed online.

Coverage and Activation Timeline

Low-voltage loads are categorized into three groups: 0–7.5 kW, 7.5–20 kW, and 20–157 kW. The automated approval system covers all three categories. Once a consumer submits an application and pays the applicable fee, the system automatically processes the request. Information about the approval and activation will be sent to registered mobile numbers or emails.

Infrastructure Upgrades Where Needed

For cases where new meters are required or infrastructure upgrades are necessary, the system automatically issues orders to the relevant agencies. Load increases requiring only software updates or minor adjustments will be activated within 24 hours, while installations needing new meters or infrastructure upgrades are expected to be completed within 48 hours. MSEDCL will also approve budgets for any required infrastructure work and notify consumers at every stage.

Also Watch:

Consumer Convenience Boost

A MSEDCL spokesperson said, “This automated approval system is a major step forward in enhancing customer convenience. Consumers can now apply for load increases online, and most requests will be approved and implemented within 24 to 48 hours, making the process faster and more transparent.”

